A Snellville man and two men from Texas were arrested by Brookhaven police last week for driving luxury cars that had been reported stolen from a dealership in Texas.
Snellville resident Yves M. Amakon, 31; Houston, Texas resident Lester R. Price Jr., 30; and Katy, Texas resident Julian Callahan, 24, were arrested Friday and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Brookhaven police said officers received a tip to be on the lookout for a Rolls Royce that had been reported stolen. The car, along with two Maseratis that were also stolen, was found behind a motel on Buford Highway.
The cars are cumulatively worth nearly $400,000.
"The officers quickly determined all three vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Texas, and began surveilling the cars," Brookhaven police said in a statement. "Eventually three men returned to and entered the vehicles; BPD officers converged on the area, and all three offenders were taken into custody."
Police did not specify who stole the vehicles. The cars will be returned to Texas.
