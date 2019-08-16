The Purple Heart is not an easy award to achieve.
By design, it recognizes a military service member for acts of bravery that resulted in their being wounded or killed. This past week was Purple Heart Week, with Aug. 7 being National Purple Heart Day, and that fact did not go unnoticed by the Snellville City Council.
Snellville leaders took time at the council meeting past week to honor Purple Heart recipients with a proclamation recognizing Purple Heart Recognition Day in Snellville.
"Our nation and its principles have been defended throughout history by brave and patriotic men and women who willingly sacrificed their own wellbeing for the cause of freedom and democracy," Mayor Barbara Bender said as she read the proclamation aloud a the City Council meeting Monday.
Members of Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 465 received the proclamation from Bender and lead council members and other audience members in reciting the pledge of allegiance during the meeting.
Although Snellville has recognized Purple Heart recipients in the past, this was the first Purple Heart Recognition Day to occur since the city was named a Purple Heart City in late August 2018. The city received that title after last year's recognition day.
Although Aug. 7 was Purple Heart Recognition Day, the council had not been scheduled to meet this month until after that date so the proclamation was retroactive.
"I urge all people in the city of Snellville to join us in acknowledging and honoring this city's and this state's veterans who have been wounded in battle while defending the principles of democracy, individual freedom and human rights," Bender said.
As Bender read the proclamation, she highlighted some of the ways Snellville recognizes Purple Heart recipients including the annual proclamations, offering designated parking at City Hall and installing Purple Heart City signs around town.
"Snellville has been a great supporter of the Purple Heart and of veterans in general," Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Lou Zayas said.
Snellville was not the only local community to honor Purple Heart recipients this month. Norcross, another Purple Heart City, had purple lights installed in its downtown area for the first week of August in honor of Purple Heart Recognition Day. Loganville also issued a Purple Heart REcognition Day proclamation.