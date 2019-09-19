The Snellville Police Department recently received the Governor's Office of Highway Safety's top award — the Governor's Cup — for its work to keep city roads safe.
The award was handed out by Gov. Brian Kemp during the recent Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Awards Banquet in Macon. It was one of multiple awards the Snellville Police Department received — it also won first place honors in the Occupant Protection and Distracted Driving categories.
“I am honored and privileged to represent the hard work of the men and women of our department as they strive to keep our city’s streets and roadways safe,” Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead said in a statement.
“I am especially honored to receive this award on their behalf from Governor Brian Kemp.”
The Governor's Cup is presented to the law enforcement agency which attains the highest score for its participation in the Governor's Office of Highway Safety's impaired driving, occupant protection, distracted driving and speeding education and community involvement programs.