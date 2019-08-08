The Snellville Police Department will team up with Revved Up Kids to teach elementary school-aged children how to defend themselves and practice personal safety next weekend.
The police department will host the Revved Up Kids "Personal Safety/Self-Defense Workshop for children in K-5th grade" from 10 a.m. until noon Aug. 17 at the Snellville police headquarters, which is located at 2315 Wisteria Drive.
The class costs $30 per child to attend and all children must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Parents can attend for free, however.
The class is expected to cover tips on recognizing unsafe people, escaping attackers and avoiding dangerous situations.
"The Snellville Police Department is partnering with Atlanta-based Revved Up Kids to provide a workshop for children that will help them be safer from predators," Snellville spokesman Brian Arrington said. "Revved Up Kids has trained almost 35,000 Atlanta-area children and teens to recognize unsafe people, avoid dangerous situations and escape attackers."
Parents can register their children for the class at revvedupkids.org/events/190817-snellville.