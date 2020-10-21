Snellville police and Eastside Medical Center are teaming up this weekend to collect unused and expired medications that residents have laying around their homes.
The police and hospital are co-hosting a contactless Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Drop off locations include the Snellville Police Department, which is located at 2315 Wisteria Drive, and Eastside Medical Center’s Main Campus, which is located at 1700 Medical Way.
"Participants can drive or walk up and drop discarded medication into the drop boxes," Snellville spokesman Brian Arrington said. "Medication may be left in its original containers with or without the labels as all items discarded are burned."
Anyone who brings drugs to drop off at either location is asked to follow guidelines the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines include wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.
As for other rules, police are asking residents to not bring needles or shop objects for drop off.
Residents who have questions about the drop off event can contact Snellville Police Lt. A. Sullivan at asullivan@snellville.org or 770-985-3555.
