For the second straight year, the Snellville Police Department has won the Georgia Governor’s Challenge, which highlights outstanding achievement in highway safety enforcement and education.
It's the first time an agency has won the Governor's Cup in back-to-back years. In addition to winning the overall challenge, Snellville police won in Category 4, which is for agencies of 46 to 75 officers, and also took the top spot for for its efforts in the Speed Awareness category.
“I could not be more proud of the efforts of the men and women of the Snellville Police Department who strive every day to reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities in order to keep our roadways safe, “ Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead said.
Whitehead was presented with the awards during the Georgia Governor’s Challenge Banquet held Nov. 6 in Macon. The challenge is open to every law enforcement agency in the state, and agencies are evaluated on the effectiveness and overall approach of their highway safety programs. The entries are judged by Public Safety professionals and administrators from South Carolina and Tennessee.
