The Snellville Police Department recently announced its partnership with a nonprofit that provides book bags filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children who are in crisis.
The bags are donated to agencies that serve children across the state at no charge. Adventure Bags, Inc. book bags not only comfort a child who is in a situation that is beyond their control, but are also used as a tool for the agencies, foster homes, shelters, etc. that take in these children and/or families to use as a relationship builder and to help them get through the first 24 to 48 hours.
“With these bags, it is our desire that no child be without something that they can call their own and feel a sense of security and comfort during traumatic events,” Adventure Bags Executive Director Misty Manus said.
Information about the organization and bags can be found on the Adventure Bags Inc. website at www.adventurebags.org or you can follow them on Facebook at Adventure Bags.
Adventure Bags, Inc, was founded in October of 2011, and since has served over 40,000 children across Georgia, partnering with over 150 agencies, and has served children in 147 counties in the state of Georgia.
