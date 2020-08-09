Snellville leaders opted to keep their millage rate the same, remaining at 4.588 mills, this week.
Mayor Barbara Bender and the City Council approved the rate, which has been the same for six years, at a meeting Monday. The city previously held three pubic hearings on the rate.
“City officials continue to look for ways to better manage the growth of the city and the rising cost of services to keep a stable millage rate,” City Manager Butch Sanders said.
The approval of the millage rate, which determines how much property owners will pay the city in property taxes, come on the heels of the City Council’s adoption of a $13.06 million city budget in June.
City leaders pointed to growth of the tax digest as reasons for keeping the same millage rate this year. Under the adopted rate, a person who owns a home that is valued at $200,000 will owe the city $367.04 in taxes.
“It is a goal Mayor and Council to keep taxes low and still provide a great quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Barbara Bender said.
