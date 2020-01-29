Snellville's long sought plans for a town center is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The City Council approved a rezoning for the 18-acre The Grove at Towne Center project on Monday. The development will include residential, shopping, dining, business and recreational spaces, as well as a specialty market and event building and a new library branch.
“We look forward to the new community gathering space, beautiful new Gwinnett County Library and educational/business space and The Mercantile,” said Snellville Mayor, Barbara Bender. “This new town center will create a sense of place we have been missing.”
The city is working with CASTO and MidCity, on the development, which was included in the city's vision more than a decade ago, according to city officials. The rezoning process included a Development of Regional Impact review by the Atlanta Regional Commission and GRTA.
“All the pieces are coming together on a tremendous public-private development to create a well-deserved town center for Snellville,” said Kirk Demetrops, president of MidCity.
The Grove at Towne Center is expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022.
