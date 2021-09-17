Snellville officials are looking for input on what residents would like to see at T.W. Briscoe Park regarding the park’s Master Plan update.
Attendees will have an opportunity to pick prequalified items or improvements they’d like to see at the park – some of those improvements include a gymnasium, hiking trails, more tennis/pickleball courts, updated basketball courts, accessible playground and indoor meeting rooms. The public input meeting is designed to identify the needs of the community as part of Phase III of the park’s Master Plan update.
The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Briscoe Park Office, 2500 Sawyer Parkway, in the Betty McMichael room.
If residents are unable to attend in person, park officials encourage the public to join the meeting via Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/3n8Rkth.
“Once we get feedback from this meeting we will buckle down, move onto building design and logistics of items that are of high priority as relayed from the public in this meeting,”’ said Parks & Recreation Director Lisa A Platt, CPRP.
After the designs and specific items are determined, the Park Advisory Board, then the Mayor and Council, must approve the proposals and then funding sources must be determined.
“We want residents to come to the Sept. 30 meeting and let us know what they want to see at the park,” Platt said. “We depend on residents’ input to make these changes. If you’d like to see something at the park, please attend the meeting and let us know.”
