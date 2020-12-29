An oak tree in Snellville that is older than the U.S. Constitution is about to come down.
City officials said arborists from the Georgia Department of Transportation have determined the Snellville Oak is becoming hollow and therefore a threat to pedestrians and drivers. The red oak, which is located near Autobell Car Wash on U.S. Highway 78, has been around since sometime before 1787.
"In recent years GDOT and the city have made attempts to save the oak by minimizing disturbances to the soil around the roots and routing utilities on the other side of Main Street," Snellville spokesman Brian Arrington said in a statement. "However, in recent months, state arborists determined the tree is becoming hollow and poses a threat to pedestrians and drivers passing under its large heavy limbs."
An exact time period for when the tree will likely come down has not been announced.
While the tree will be coming down, there is a possibility it could be memorialized. City officials said their hope is to have their Public Works Department and the Snellville Historical Society preserve parts of the tree.
There is a plaque that the National Arborists Association and the International Society of Arboriculture placed in 1987 which states the organizations “jointly recognize this significant tree in this bicentennial year as having lived here at the time of the signing of our Constitution.”
Snellville historian Jim Cofer wrote in his “Elegy to an Oak Tree” that the tree was once referred to as "Mr. Troy's Big Oak," a reference to Troy Thomason, who was a local educator, school principal and bovine entrepreneur. Cofer said the tree preceded Thomason by about 150 years, however.
“It would have likely been a sapling when members of the Lower Creek Native American tribe roamed the Snellville area,” Cofer wrote. “Later, the Jesse Bryan family would farm the land around it in the early to mid-1800s. Jesse volunteered to fight in two different wars - the Mexican-American War and the Civil War - and ran a one-room schoolhouse between those conflicts.”
The Brand family bought the property the tree sits on in 1920 and Thomason bought 70 acres of the property, including the spot where the tree stands, in 1944.
W.H. and Harold Britt then bought 28 acres of the Thomason property, including the part where the tree was located, in 1972.
