Snellville officials have announced the hiring of Matthew Pepper as Assistant City Manager.
Pepper comes to Snellville after having served as the Manager for the City of Oxford in Newton County. He previously worked for the City of Alpharetta’s Economic Development Office.
“Snellville has a reputation for being a well-managed city,” Pepper said. “I want to do my part to help the city continue providing excellent customer service to our residents, build and maintain long-term partnerships with community stakeholders, and keep Snellville a great place to live. I’m excited about the opportunity to work for the city.”
Pepper earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Georgia, Snellville officials said.
“Matt has the right background for what we need in Snellville and he will be a great addition to our staff and community,” City Manager Butch Sanders said. “I am excited he and his family have chosen our community to call home and I believe he can have a long and successful career here.”
Pepper said his interest in public service began as a child when he became involved with the Boy Scouts of America.
“Consequently, I spent a lot of time participating in community service projects with local civic and religious leaders,” Pepper said. “It was an awesome experience to see firsthand how individuals from different backgrounds worked together to serve their community. I knew I wanted a profession where I could continue serving the public. I’m happy to report that I have found it.”
