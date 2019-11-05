A Snellville motorcycle cop has been taken to a hospital to be checked after his patrol cycle collided with another vehicle on Scenic Highway, Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead has confirmed.
The chief said a vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle cop at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Oak Road, causing the motorcycle to hit the car.
“(Officer) transported to be checked out,” Whitehead said. “Complaint of injury only.”
Whitehead has not confirmed when the accident occurred. He also declined to release the officer’s identity. Information about the officer’s injuries were also not immediately available.