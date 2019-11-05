“Motor cops are tough!” That’s the caption to a picture the Snellville Police Department tweeted out Tuesday night, showing that Officer Russ Mayfield was doing OK.
In the picture, Mayfield is smiling and giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed. He was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after his patrol cycle collied with another vehicle on Scenic Highway, Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead has confirmed.
The chief said a vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle cop at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Oak Road, causing the motorcycle to hit the car.
“(Officer) transported to be checked out,” Whitehead said via email. “Complaint of injury only.”
Whitehead has not confirmed when the accident occurred, but Snellville police tweeted about the officer being taken to the hospital at 4:30 p.m. Information about the officer’s injuries were also not immediately available.