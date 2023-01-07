Two Snellville men are facing charges for shooting and beating a man who tried to enter their home — which he previously lived in — by mistake on Thursday while he was experiencing a medical incident.
Snellville police said Terrell Downie tried to enter the home on the 2500 block of Lake Commons Court, near Rockdale Circle, at about 8:37 a.m., but they added he was not trying to force his way into the home.
The men who currently live at the home, Frederick Sherman and Eugene Days, chased Downie from the home. Sherman allegedly shot Downie in the leg and Days allegedly got into a physical altercation with him, according to police.
"People inside a home thought someone was trying to make entry into their home," Snellville Police said on their Facebook page. "This is bad and something that deserves immediate attention. Protection of yourself and a call to the police.
"Those people confronted, and chased the man from the house, and out of the neighborhood. A person shot him and another beat him. This is not even close to being lawful."
On Thursday, Snellville police said in a statement that they were investigating allegations that Downie was trying to break into the home and commit a burglary. They later said on Facebook that it did not appear he was trying to break into the home and no charges were expected to be filed against him.
Police implied he was trying to enter the home by mistake.
"We learned the male that got shot and beat used to live at the residence, and based on a medical condition, believed he was trying to enter his own home," police said. "Force to enter was not used."
A Snellville police lieutenant who responded to a call about the incident saw Days "beating" Downie when he arrived, according to the police department's statement on Facebook. The lieutenant separated the two men and applied a tourniquet to Downie's leg to stop his bleeding.
Downie was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries and then released.
Sherman has been charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm while Days is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. Both men were arrested and taken to jail on Thursday.
Sherman was still being held in the Gwinnett County jail on Friday, but Days was released on bond on Thursday.
"Great job to all witnesses that helped put this crazy story together and thank you to the officers and detectives that held the right people accountable," police said on Facebook.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
