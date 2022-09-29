A man wanted on multiple charges, including rape and child molestation, has turned himself in to law enforcement, according to Gwinnett County police.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Snellville resident Akeem Alleyne, 30, went to the Gwinnett County Detention Center earlier this week and turned himself in to sheriff's deputies at the jail.
Alleyne is facing kidnapping, aggravated child molestation and aggravated child molestation by sodomy charges as well as two counts of rape. The charges stem from crimes Alleyne allegedly committed against a 15-year-old victim and an adult victim.
"Alleyne has been charged with an additional rape charge in connection with a second victim," Valle said. "The second victim is an adult female who was an acquaintance of Alleyne’s."
Police previously said the mother of the 15-year-old victim called law enforcement in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 to report that her daughter had allegedly been assaulted by Alleyne on the evening of Sept. 20. The daughter had called a friend while in a hysterical state and accused Alleyne of raping and sexually assaulting her at his home.
Anyone else who may be victim is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0076365.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
