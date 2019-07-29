Gwinnett police are looking into the possibility that "rider inexperience and speed" contributed to a fatal motorcycle accident near Snellville early Monday morning.
Gwinnett County Police Department officers responded to Parkwood Road near Rusticwood Drive at about 12:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call that 44-year-old George Butler was lying unconscious in a homeowner's driveway.
Gwinnett fire responded to the scene, where they confirmed Butler had died. Because of the death, the Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit was dispatched.
According to investigators, Butler was driving southbound on Parkwood Road towards Centerville Highway when he lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve.
The bike hit a trash can and then traveled through a front yard before hitting a drainage pipe. Butler was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in a nearby driveway, police said.
"George Butler’s helmet was not properly secured and had come off during the collision," department spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "Rider inexperience and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors."
The investigation is ongoing.