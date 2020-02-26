A man from Snellville is in custody at the DeKalb County jail and charged with felony murder and criminal attempted robbery for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Lavar Ellis, of Duluth.
William Legrand, 36, was arrested Monday and was recently released from the hospital after suffering injuries from being shot in the shoulder during the incident.
On Feb. 23 around 10 p.m., police responded to Stone Mountain Inn and Suites in Tucker in reference to a call of a person who was shot.
When police arrived they found an unresponsive black male victim, identified as Ellis, on his back. A medical unit was called to the scene, but Ellis was declared dead. Police said he had been shot in the head.
"Ellis was shot once and, yes, he died at the scene," DeKalb County Spokesperson Michaela Vincent said. "No other agencies are investigating the incident."
Only Ellis was found inside the motel room when officers arrived, as police said Legrand had already taken himself to a hospital to be treated for his wounds.
No other details were provided about the incident.
Legrand was previously charged in Gwinnett County for probation violations, violation of a temporary protective order and theft by shoplifting.
