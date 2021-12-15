Gwinnett County court and jail records show a Snellville-based truck driver who has been accused of murdering a fellow truck driver in West Virginia was arrested in Georgia last year on a battery charge and had been awaiting trial amid a COVID-related backlog in the court system.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Snellville police arrested Harold Dexter Rue, 66, on May 4, 2020, on a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge, and he was released from the Gwinnett County Jail the same day on a $1,300 bond. Court records show that the case was still pending against Rue when he allegedly shot and killed Hialeah, Fla., resident Reynaldo Gonzalez Mediavilla, 29, on the side of Interstate 81 near Martinsburg, W. Va., on the morning of Dec. 7.
Deputies in Berkeley County, W. Va., previously said they believe the murder was the result of a road rage incident. Berkeley County is in the far northeastern tip of West Virginia, and is bordered on two sides by the West Virginia-Maryland state line and on one side by the West Virginia-Virginia state line.
In addition to being where Martinsburg is located, Berkeley County is also near the city of Hagerstown, Md.
Rue is still being held at the jail Cumberland County, Penn., where he is awaiting extradition to West Virginia. He has been charged with felony murder, but investigators have said he could be charged with additional crimes once he is extradited from Pennsylvania.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.