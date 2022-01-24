A Snellville man was arrested in Jones County on Sunday after he allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in that county.
Zachary Lucas Olivar, 24, is facing aggravated assault charges and is being held in Jones County — which is near Macon — without bond, according to an announcement from Jones County Sheriff R.N. "Butch" Reece. Oliver is accused of shooting Deputy John Kile during a traffic stop between Round Oak and Wayside on State Route 11 early Sunday morning.
Kile was wearing his bullet proof vest at the time of the shooting and while he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, he was released the same day, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Office.
"Deputy Kile was able to pursue the suspect and, with a coordinated effort along with Deputies Jackson and Sullivan and Officer Farley from the city, managed to use stop sticks or tire spikes to safely stop the suspect before he could hurt anyone else," Reece said.
"Currently 24-year-old Zachary Lucas Olivar of Snellville Ga. is in being held here at the Jones County Sheriff's Office without bond facing aggravated assault charges. I'm especially proud of the restraint shown by these officers when arresting Mr. Olivar."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
