A Snellville man accused of acting as a doctor without a license to do so, and causing some of his patients to become disfigured, was arrested just before Thanksgiving, the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.
Gerardo S. Lossada was arrested by the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services Unit on a charge of practicing dentistry without a license. His bond was set at $1,300, but jail records show he has released from the county jail on Nov. 23, which was the same day that he was arrested.
Law enforcement began looking into Lossada after officials received complaints from patients about the results of procedures he conducted on them.
"This investigation began due to reports of Lossada causing pain and disfigurement on individuals he performed procedures on," Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said. "A search warrant executed at the residence exposed evidence of dentistry and orthodontics procedures."
Castiblanco said here is an ongoing investigation into the case. The Georgia Dentistry Board is working with the Sheriff's Office on that investigation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.