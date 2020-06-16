Snellville officials recently took a stand against racism in response to a series of recent incidents where African-Americans have been killed.
The City Council adopted a resolution that condemns racism and commits city departments, including the police department, to ensure a "culture of trust" exists between the city and residents. Fostering that culture is an attempt to improve race relations within Snellville.
“Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd. People who once lived, worked, played, worshipped, and loved in communities not unlike our own,” Councilwoman Cristy Lenski said. “I am shocked, sickened, and saddened by the shameful ways in which their lives were ended."
In tandem with the resolution, the City Council establish a Citizens Advisory Council. The new body will be tasked with coming up with ways to address race relations in Snellville.
City officials also recently worked with organizers of a peaceful march in Snellville, where marchers called for better treatment of minorities, to ensure participants were safe and listened to.
"The challenge for us now is to respond compassionately and effectively, to acknowledge the blind spots we may have, and to engage in meaningful conversations with our diverse community, where we truly listen to one another and build bridges of understanding,” Lenski said.
