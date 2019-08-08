Snellville leaders are preparing to move into their fourth round of improvements at T.W. Briscoe Park and they are looking to get some feedback from residents as part of the process.
The city will hold two public input meetings — one on Aug. 15 and another Sept. 19 — to solicit feedback from residents on what should be included in renovations at the park. Snellville officials said nearly $4 million in 2014 special purpose local option sales tax funds was set aside to cover renovations at the park.
And the city is not ruling out the possibility that a multipurpose building could be part of the renovations.
“A new multipurpose building would give us better ability to provide more diverse programming, better meeting and activity rooms and better offices for efficiency,” Snellville Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Platt said.
“It’s about being able to offer more options to visitors to the park. It opens a lot of options we haven’t been able to provide.”
The Aug. 15 meeting will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. at the park, which is located at 2500 Sawyer Parkway. The Sept. 19 meeting will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Snellville City Hall, which is located at 2342 Oak Road.