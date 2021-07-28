The Snellville City Council adopted a millage rate of 4.588 mills for the seventh consecutive year Monday.
Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, the city did see new tax revenue growth of $31.29 million over last year, city officials said. Just four years ago, new growth was on $8.6 million.
Because the proposed levy is slightly higher than the Rollback Millage Rate, the city had to hold three public hearings. Citizens did not speak at any hearing.
Last month, the City Council unanimously adopted the staff proposed $13.61 million General Fund budget covering July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
City officials said the budget allows the city to maintain a competitive salary structure in all service areas and addresses infrastructure needs in several areas:
• $750,000 is budgeted for street resurfacing
• Needed stormwater repairs/replacement is funded at $950,800
• Sanitation/recycling services are maintained with a subsidy of $800,000
• Capital equipment spending includes state-mandated election equipment of $53,000, a new dump truck for public works of $70,000 and the aforementioned $385,000 for Phase 2 of the city Greenway which will extend from City Hall to Briscoe Park.
