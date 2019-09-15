The city of Snellville and Gwinnett Technical College recently teamed up to offer an adult education program at City Hall — and officials said they plan to continue that new partnership.
The General Education Diploma classes were offered Aug. 26 in a new education and business space that has been created in a remodeled area on the second floor of City Hall. Gwinnett Tech already offers GED classes at South Gwinnett High School, and the plan is to offer more classes at City Hall.
Snellville officials said the next session of classes begins Oct. 14.
“As a Gwinnettian myself I feel this program is a powerful investment in the Snellville community,” said Gwinnett Tech Adult Literacy Instructor Kevin Black. “Our goal is to help those students who would benefit from a high school equivalency gain the tools they need to succeed in a college or in a career. I tell students that earning a GED is a worthy goal but that it should never be the end goal.”
The classes are one of the first uses of City Hall’s new education and business space, which was set up earlier this year. City officials said The Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce has secured space in the new area as well.
Snellville said other groups are expected to sign up to use space in the education and business area as well. City officials did not specify which groups those were, however.
Anyone interested in the Gwinnett Tech program that is being offered at City Hall can sign up at gwinnetttech.edu/fm/registration/regform.