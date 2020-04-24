The street names at the Grove at Towne Center in Snellville might seem familiar to fans of city history when it opens next year.
The city and co-developers CASTO and MidCity announced this past week that they took cues from city history when choosing three street names in the city center development. Construction on the $85 million first phase of the Grove at Towne Center is expected to begin this year and it is expected to begin opening next year.
“It was important to us to work closely with the Snellville Historical Society and City Council to develop names that were meaningful to the City’s history, but also fit the new development and would resonate with newcomers,” CASTO Executive Vice-President of Southeast Development Shannon Dixon said.
The streets will be named Grove Walk, Thomas Snell Way and James Sawyer Way, according to the announcement. The latter two streets are named for the city's co-founders, who established what became Snellville in the late 1800s after immigrating from England. Grove Walk, meanwhile, is intended to honor a historic meeting place in the city that also served as the development's namesake.
Grove Walk will connect the first phase of the Grove at Towne Center to Snellville City Hall, according to an announcement from the city and developers.
“We’re honored to consult with the historical society on this decision,” said Mayor Barbara Bender. “Honoring Snellville’s history and bridging the gap between our City’s past and future is important to us. We want everyone to feel welcome and know that they have played a part in this exciting growth!”
City officials are posting information at the development, including updates, at www.snellville.org/the-towne-center-snellville.
