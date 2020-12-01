Snellville has reached an agreement with a developer to develop and lease the City Market that will be at the heart of the city's The Grove at Towne Center development.
The city will partner with Mid Cast LLC on the project, with Mid Cast designing, building and leasing the two-story, 24,000-square-foot facility, which will include restaurants, a coffee shop, a small market, craft beverage options and a flexible event space.
Snellville officials said Mid Cast may bring in an independent operator, approved by the city's mayor and council, to manage the facility.
“This is another major step in bringing a world-class development to the City of Snellville,” Mayor Barbara Bender said. “The City Market will be a centerpiece of The Grove and will draw visitors from across the region who want to enjoy a unique dining and shopping experience in the heart of Snellville.”
The Grove at Towne Center is intended to be a mixed-use downtown development on 18 acres located between Oak Road, Wisteria Drive, North Road and Clower Street. It is being envisioned as a commercial center invoking memories of the old Sawyer Store and paying tribute to Snellville's roots.
In addition to the City Market facility, it will include 250 luxury apartments as well as the new Elizabeth Williams Library branch and a business development and accelerator space. In all, the development is expected to include 50,000-square feet of retail, restaurant, office and entertainment space.
At the center of that will be City Market.
The city anticipates offering a bond to fund construction of the market, which is expected to cost between $6 million and $7 million to build. Tenants will responsible for their own interior build outs.
An architect for the facility may be selected by the end of this year, and the market's projected opening date is in summer 2022. Concept design renderings are expected to be released early next year. It is expected to offer outdoor seating, patios and pick-up and drop-off vehicle lanes to accommodate ride sharing and take-out orders.
“This market building is a key to deliver the experience the city wants to offer residents and visitors,” Snellville Economic Development Director Eric Van Otteren said. ”Rest assured the City Market will be a destination for residents and visitors alike for decades to come.”
