Snellville business owners are going to have to start handing out warnings before they give drivers who park at their businesses the "boot."
The City Council passed an ordinance amendment Monday to mandate business owners must have "clear signage" at all property entry and exit points that warn drivers that their vehicles could be booted. The move is aimed at businesses who have been having boots placed, without warning, on vehicles that have been parked in their parking spaces.
Personal warnings must also be issued before a vehicle is booted. Businesses that violate the ordinance can be fined up to $1,000.
"Before a company boots a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle must have received a meaningful “in-person” warning from the employee," Snellville officials said in a statement.
"The notice may be either oral or written, but may not be made by, 'yelling across the parking lot or placing a written notice on a vehicle,' according to city documents. The warning should also be made in a cordial, non-confrontational manner."
City officials said the amendment is in response to complaints that residents have been lodging against businesses on Scenic Highway about vehicles being booted.
The amendment also requires booting company employees to wear a uniform that "prominently displays the name of the booting company."