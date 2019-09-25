Snellville residents who are interested in keeping their community are invited to attend an informational meeting this week for the Snellville Clean and Proud group.
The group was started by Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel to pick up litter and to promote a cleaner environment in the city. The informational meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Snellville City Hall, which is located at 2342 Oak Road.
During the meeting, Emanuel will talk about the organization and Solicitor General Brian Whiteside and Snellville Police Chief Roy Whitehead will talk about steps that are being taken to catch, cite and prosecute people who are illegally dumping litter in the community.
“The program has gotten off to a good start with several groups adopting roads and others in the process of selecting a road,” he said. “I’ve also found that quite a few individuals regularly pick up litter. Some go out specifically for that purpose, others do it while out walking their dogs.”
Snellville Clean and Proud has already had some success in the community. The group has picked up nearly 40 bags of litter along Oak Road over the course of two pickup dates. City officials other groups in the community have formed to emulate what Snellville Clean and Proud is doing as well.
Officials said cleaning up the litter is important not only from an aesthetic viewpoint, but also from an environmental one. The trash can block the stormwater system and cause pollution to spread into the ground or lakes and streams, as well as become a place for mosquitoes and other pests to breed.
City officials also said sharp objects that are discarded in the litter can cut animals and other pieces of trash can kill animals if they eat those items.
“Litter is often thought of as harmless pieces of paper, but when you go out and clean up a road, you find a surprising variety of things,” Emanuel said. “When we cleaned Oak Road, we found nuts, bolts, screws, nails, bottles, tires and some items that are better left unmentioned. Many of these items aren’t merely unsightly, they’re potential hazards.”