Snellville City Controller Jan Burke was recently awarded a prestigious financial reporting award for the seventh time in eight years.
Burke was given the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for her comprehensive annual financial report.
“I hope this award offers Snellville citizens piece of mind when it comes to how we compile and report the city’s finances,” Burke said. “I am proud to say we are consistently compiling accurate and thorough financial documentation that residents can be confident in.”
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“This award, which takes an awful lot of extra time and effort, is indicative of Jan’s work ethic and abilities,” City Manager Butch Sanders said. “Our entire staff relies on Jan to do her job well and she has never let us down. Congratulations, Jan!”
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel of GFOA officials to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.
