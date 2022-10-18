There are a lot of issues on the general election ballot in November.
There's a governor's race, a U.S. Senate race that is drawing national attention, additional statewide offices, seats in the General Assembly and two county commission seats on the ballot.
But, voters in Snellville have one other issue they must decide: whether city officials should be allowed to issue licenses to let businesses sell packaged alcohol.
The city has set a special election on Nov. 8 — the same day as the general election — to decide the issue.
"If approved, (the) mayor and council will determine the process of awarding liquor licenses through a new local ordinance including the number of licenses to be awarded," city officials said in an announcement about the special election in August. "When stores will be able to sell liquor will also be determined in the new law."
The fact that Snellville is holding a special election on a city issue means voters who live in the city limits will have to go to two polling locations to cast ballots.
They will go to their regular polling location for federal, state and county elections to cast their ballot in the general election. The voters will then have to head to Snellville City Hall, which is located at 2342 Oak Road, to cast their ballot in the city's special election on package alcohol sales.
The city's special election polling location will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Early voting began Monday for special election, and will continue Monday through Saturday each week until the early voting period ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. Voters will be able to visit City Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on early voting days to cast their ballots.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
