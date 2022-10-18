Snellville City Hall (copy)

Snellville will hold a special election on Nov. 8 to let voters decide whether city officials should be allowed to issue licenses to let businesses sell packaged alcohol.

 File Photo

There are a lot of issues on the general election ballot in November.

There's a governor's race, a U.S. Senate race that is drawing national attention, additional statewide offices, seats in the General Assembly and two county commission seats on the ballot.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.