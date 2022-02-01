Snellville officials are taking applications for the next session of the Snellville Citizens Police Academy.
The city's police department will accept applications for the 31st session of the academy through 5 p.m. on March 4. Residents will spend 10 weeks learning about what the city's police department does and how it operations.
"The Snellville Police Department is offering the class in order to strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation between citizens and police," officials said.
The classes will begin March 10 and continue through May 12. Participants will receiving training on domestic violence, traffic stops, building searches and narcotics. The participants will also do a ride-a-long with a Snellville police officer.
Applications must be completely filled out, notarized and returned to the police department, which is located at 2315 Wisteria Drive. Officials said space in the academy is limited so residents who want to participate in it should apply early.
Residents who apply to participate in the program will be called or receive an e-mail notification about the status of their application.
Anyone who has questions about the program or the application process should call 770-985-3555.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.