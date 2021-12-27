Fans of plant-based burgers have a new dining option in Gwinnett County.
Slutty Vegan opened its newest location earlier this month in the Gwinnett Place area at 2045 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. It is the Atlanta-based vegan restaurant chain's fourth location.
Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole originally launched the chain in 2018 to provide vegan meal options to Atlanta's west side, and it has since opened locations in Jonesboro and Edgewood in addition to the new Gwinnett location, as well as Bar Vegan in Ponce City Market and a food truck.
Cole is also planning another location which will be located in Athens.
"This is going to be one of the biggest companies in America," said Cole in a video from the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Duluth location on Dec. 18. "Just pay attention and watch and know that we've got some big things coming."
The opening of Slutty Vegan's Gwinnett location drew big crowds with fans of the restaurant's food standing in long lines to get inside and place their orders.
The restaurant is located in a former Batteries + Bulbs building in parking lot of the Mall Corners Shopping Center.
Slutty Vegan's menu includes plant-based vegan burgers that use Impossible Burger patties as well as plant-based chicken sandwiches, fries, fried pickles, vegan shrimp, plant-based bratwurst, a vegan Philly cheesesteak-style sandwich and a PLT sandwich that includes sweet jerk plantains, lettuce and tomatoes.
The menu items feature names such as the One Night Stand, Super Slut, Fussy Hussy, Ménage À Trois, Hollywood Hooker, Sloppy Toppy, Side Heaux and the Dancehall Queen.
The menu also includes a seamoss banana pudding, sweet potato pies, King of Pops popsicles and "Slutty Slushies."
The restaurant is open from noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and from noon until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
