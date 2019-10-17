Slow Pour Brewing already sponsors a branded taproom at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers. On Thursday the Lawrenceville brewery announced it's sponsoring another taproom in a local sports and entertainment venue.
Infinite Energy Center and Slow Pour agreed to a three-year partnership that includes a branded taproom on the concourse of the Infinite Energy Arena with eight Slow Pour beers on draft. An announcement from Infinite Energy Center said the partnership includes featured product display throughout the concessions area along with signage and on-site activation.
Infinite Energy Center said the business agreement strengthens the the venue's ties to local businesses.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Gwinnett-based Slow Pour Brewing Company to bring our guests a wonderful selection of local craft beers,” general manager Joey Dennis said. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase one of the great local brands that will enhance our campus as we continue to grow.”
Slow Pour claims the title of the first brewery built in Gwinnett County, founded by John Reynolds and Marty Mazzawi in 2017.
The brewery has tried to grow its brand with different local partnerships. The brewery hosts a summer music festival called Simple Southernality, in partnership with the city of Lawrenceville. The brewery also announced a three-year partnership with the Gwinnett Stripers — MiLB Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves — to keep signage and branding in a Coolray Field taproom through 2021.
The brewery's brand growth strategy overlaps with local professional sports markets. In 2018, Slow Pour and the Stripers partnered for a specialty brew called Off-Speed Pitch.
“We are really looking forward to entering into this partnership with Infinite Energy Center” Reynolds said. “We are focused on creating moments and experiences that endure the test of time. We are confident that this partnership will do just that."