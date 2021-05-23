Visitors to Slow Pour Brewing Co. in Lawrenceville get a two-for-one deal: They buy beers from the brewery and get a free education in gardening.
Slow Pour has taken the “garden” part of the term “beer garden” to a new level by working with local gardeners to make its beer garden into an educational and community garden. Beer lovers can buy a drink and learn about different types of flowers and bushes that they can plant in their home gardens and see how the types of hops — wheat, barley and oats — are used to make beers grow.
While it sounds like something different and unique for a brewery to do with its beer garden, Slow Pour’s owners see it as a normal thing.
“We try to find as many ways as we can to give back to a community that gives so much to us, so it just feels like the natural response,” Slow Pour co-founder John Reynolds said. “It doesn’t feel like we’re doing anything that anybody else wouldn’t do.
“I feel like we’re really blessed and lucky to be in the position that we are, in the location that we are and to have the people be a part of our team that we do. We try to put a community aspect into as much as possible into what we do.”
In addition to being a place where beer lovers can get a beer, Slow Pour will begin offering educational programing on gardening with patrons able to take garden tours on select days of the month.
In addition to adding color to the brewery’s property, the garden is also a pollinator garden to attract bees and butterflies and a demonstration garden where food is grown and then given to the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry once it is ready to be eaten.
“While we have a captive audience, let’s teach them something,” said Tim Mullen, who is one of the lead gardeners at the brewery. “Once a month, we do ‘Ask a Master Gardener,’ and set up a booth near the garden and talk to people.
“In August, we’ll do a pollinator count — the University of Georgia conducts a pollinator count of insects — so we’ll have a survey and that’s kid-friendly because they can count the bees and the butterflies.”
The educational component officially began at the beginning of this month when Slow Pour hosted “ArPour Day” May 1 in honor of National Arbor Day. A serviceberry tree and a dogwood tree were planted on the property during the festivities that day, in addition to garden tours, an ask a gardener booth and a booth where visitors could buy plants.
The plan is to make “ArPour Day” an annual tradition on the Saturday closest to National Arbor Day, with a new tree being planted each year — sometimes not on the Slow Pour property. That ties into an effort Mullen is working on with another Slow Pour gardener, Toby Graves.
“We’re going to do Arbor Day here every year, now matter what,” Mullen said. “We’re trying to get the city to be designated ‘Tree USA.’ In Gwinnett County, I think Lawrenceville is the only non-Tree USA city.”
The roots of Slow Pour’s partnership with the local gardeners goes back about three years. After Slow Pour’s founders purchased the property, they began renovating it to house a brewery.
That’s when they crossed paths with Mullen, who was retired and enjoyed gardening, and who was looking for something to do in his free time.
“He approached us and said ‘I would love to just come work in the garden,’ and we said, ‘Absolutely,’” Reynolds said. “So it went from that to the point where he’s taken it now, and Tim actually has a budget that he works with now inside of the garden.
“From our side, we’re just trying to get out of the (gardeners) way, honestly. I’m just like, ‘Tim what do you need,’ and he’s like ‘Here is my vision. I want to do this. I want to make it a pollinating garden.
“I want to have educational purposes. He decided he wanted to grow some vegetables and we donate those to the Lawrenceville Co-Op. The whole direction of this has been Tim’s brainchild and what he wanted to do with it. It’s been awesome. It’s been awesome to watch Tim and the team ...work that thing and make it to what it is.”
Mullen said it took time for the beer garden to become what it is now. When he started, the beer garden was little more than just what its name suggested — a place to drink beer. It had some plants, but nothing too elaborate.
“As I started to get into it, I got certified as a master gardener a few years ago, and I said, ‘Let’s make this into a demonstration garden,’” Mullen said. “So many people who come up for a beer are new homeowners. They don’t know how to garden, so we plant things, we’re working them, we put more signage up (that say) ‘Now’s the time to plant this.
“So, it’s a year-round education garden.”
Betsy Farmer, one of the gardeners who works with Mullen, estimated there are between 200 and 300 plants growing in the garden.
The gardeners have a base of perennials that they have put in to serve as a starting point. From there, they add in different annuals and vegetable plants to add color. The garden includes bachelor buttons, poppies, gardenias, Mexican tithonias, wheat, barley, oats and rose bushes among other flowers.
At ArPour Day earlier this month, Farmer was especially excited to see an artichoke plant starting to bear fruit — or perhaps the saying should be “bear vegetables” in this case — with artichokes emerging among the plant’s leaves.
“I grew this from seed last year, planted it and last year it was kind of puny,” Farmer said. “This year it became beautiful and I was just walking by giving a tour and somebody said, ‘Oh, you’ve got artichokes,’ and look, we’ve got two baby artichokes. This is really cool.”
The gardeners typically do their planting work in the mornings and early afternoons, when they aren’t as likely to encounter Slow Pour patrons. But there are times — outside of their public programs — when they are present at the same time as patrons.
Gardeners will stop and talk to patrons they see stopping to check out various plants.
Mullen said the gardeners who work in Slow Pour’s demonstration beer garden have submitted their work for consideration for an International Master Gardener’s Association Award. Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused the gardeners to put the “Ask a Master Gardener” events on hold, they are looking to resume them soon.
Despite a pandemic that has lasted more than a year, the gardeners at Slow Pour see their work to educate the brewery’s visitors as never ending. After all, it is spring and visitors are starting to come back to the brewery’s garden for beers.
Ideally, the blooming setting will plant some subliminal messages in the visitors minds.
“That’s the hook I’m using,” Mullen said. “They don’t even know they’re getting educated hopefully.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.