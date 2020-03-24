Slow Pour Brewing Company will bring people together — in a way — on Friday to raise money for people in the food service industry who have been affected financially by the pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
But, don't worry because this won't be an in-person gathering.
The Lawrenceville-based brewery will hold a "Virtual Bingo" fundraiser for The Giving Kitchen at 7 p.m. Friday on Instagram Live. The Giving Kitchen is an organization that provides assistance to workers in the food service industry that are struggling financially.
The fundraiser comes days after Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all bars and nightclubs across the state to close because of the outbreak.
"The industry that is being hit the hardest right now is service industry workers and we want to help lift them up in their time of need," Slow Pour co-founder John Reynolds said in a video on the brewery's Instagram page. "These are all of the folks that give you an excellent experience when you go into bars, restaurants, here at Slow Pour in the tasting room and everywhere.
"They're really being impacted right now. They rely very heavily on tips to make payments and so forth in their lives and so what we're going to do is have a bingo night here and we're going to do it in a unique and different way. We know we can't all get together here physically in the tasting room, so we're going to have an Instagram Live Bingo Night."
Participants in the game can watch numbers being called through a live video feed from Slow Pour's Instagram page. They must type "BINGO" in the video feed's comments section to win the game.
Bingo cards can be purchased at bit.ly/3dusoFl.
Rules will be explained when the game broadcast beings.
A Facebook event page, with an explanation of the fundraiser, has been set up at www.facebook.com/events/2794838150605024/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.