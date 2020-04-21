Slow Pour Brewing Company owners John Reynolds and Marty Mazzawi just wanted to do something to help the people working on the frontline of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic.
They just had to figure out what they could do first, so they decided to stick with what they know best: making beer.
“We don’t have any medical skills. Neither one of use can sew and we don’t have the license to distill hand sanitizer like some breweries do, and so we thought what we can do is brew beer, and we can do that in a way that can be an encouragement to medical personnel, to truck drivers, to grocery store clerks and so on who have just been out there on the frontline keeping grocery stores open, keeping us protected from the coronavirus in general,” Reynolds said. “That can be an uplifting thing for them because, as we’ve said many times throughout this process, but who needs a beer more than them right now?”
The result is a special limited time IPA brew called “Thank You Note” that will be distributed for free to people working on the frontlines. The special brew has been made and is settling and going through the maturation process right now before it can be ready to distribute, Reynolds and Mazzawi said.
Once it is ready for distribution, which may not be for at least another week and a half or so, frontline workers will be able to visit Slow Pour’s tasting room at 407 N. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville, show their ID and pick up a free six pack until the beer runs out.
“It’s our gift to those folks, to those truck drivers, to those nurses, to those doctors, to the grocery store clerks who are going in every day and putting their health and safety on the line so people can get their groceries,” Reynolds said. “It’s our gift, out thank you note.”
Reynolds and Mazzawi said they estimate the batch of Thank You Note IPA that they have made will produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 750 or 760 six packs.
Mazzawi said they are not, at this point, planning on making Thank You Note available to the general public.
“Our goal is to not provide it to the general public,” he said. “Our goal is to give it all away (to people in specific groups). We don’t want to sell it at all. If that takes a week, if that takes 24 hours or whatever, our goal is if you’re a frontline provider, if you’ve been in the trenches so to speak, that you can come up and show your badge, get a free six pack and walk out the door.”
And they hope the people on the frontline of the pandemic will feel a little bit of relaxation as they taste the beer at home.
“The best thing we can do is to make them a beer, give it to them and give them something to look forward to and just give them a little bit of joy at this time,” Mazzawi said.
