Gwinnett Great Days of Service is this weekend and the organizers of one project are looking for "bunk mates" willing to do some building and help children have a bed to sleep in.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace — GA, Gwinnett County is teaming up with Lowes Home Improvement, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Sleep in Heavenly Peace-GA, Atlanta Intown and Sleep in Heavenly Peace-GA, Etowah Valley to build 100 bunk beds on Saturday. They are seeking additional volunteers to help with the project.
The beds are intended for Gwinnett children who are economically disadvantaged as well as kids in Mexico Beach, Fla. whose homes were destroyed last year during Hurricane Michael.
"Enjoy fun, food and music," Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Gwinnett officials said in a Facebook announcement looking for volunteers. "Bring your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers (and) team mates. All are welcome."
The work will be done at Baggett Elementary School, which is located at 2136 Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville, over the course of two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 a.m. until noon while the second shift will be from noon until 3 p.m.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with the project can sign up at RegisterSHPGwinnett.com.