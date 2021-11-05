The Central Gwinnett High School community is in mourning this weekend after a student at the school died from wounds he received earlier in the week when he was shot by a classmate at a bus stop.
Lawrenceville police confirmed 16-year-old Central Gwinnett High School student Timothy Barnes Jr., who was called "Tim Tim" by family members, died on Thursday. Barnes was shot in the head Tuesday while waiting for the school bus in a neighborhood in Lawrenceville and spent two days on life support.
Friends and family members held a candlelight vigil in Barnes' memory on Friday night, in which attendees were encouraged to show love for each other, according to video from the event.
Barnes' death means the charges against 17-year-old Serar Shakiib Abdi, the classmate accused of fatally shooting Barnes, has been upgraded to now include malice murder.
Abdi had previously been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
"The two had some sort of disagreement in the past. They know each other from school and had some sort of conflict recently," Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker said.
Barnes is being remembered by family for his interests, not only in his education, but also in sports. LaShauna Dukes, a cousin of Barnes who has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover his funeral expenses and to help his mother, said he also worked at a McDonalds in Grayson.
"Timothy was an amazing young man who loved school and sports," Dukes said on the GoFundMe page. "He's the youngest of five and loved playing basketball and football."
Barnes' mother, Latoya Nicholson, told Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta after the shooting that she was trying to make sense of what happened. She said there had been a fight between her son and Abdi the day before the shooting, but she didn't know about that until after the shooting.
"My son never had any problems with nobody," Nicholson said. "My son didn't hang out. He was into sports, school ... I'd never seen this coming."
Family friends also expressed their shock on social media after the shooting.
"When I tell (you) this baby didn't bother nobody — a good young man," said Melissa Walker, a friend of Barnes' mother, in a Facebook post. "Loved, loved his mama and sisters and brother and they truly truly loved him."
Parker told the Daily Post on Friday that the case remains an open investigation and the police report from the shooting is not yet available.
The police spokesman previously said, however, that officers were dispatched to the Saddle Shoals neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday "in reference to someone who heard a gunshot and then saw kid lying in the street."
Detectives were able to locate the suspect in the same neighborhood where the shooting happened.
The shooting has garnered national attention, with the National PTA and Georgia PTA issuing a joint statement about the incident on Thursday.
"Each day this school year, we have received an alarming number of news alerts detailing acts of violence against students and teachers and threats and instances of school shootings,” National PTA President Anna King said.
“As a grandmother and parent, I struggle to understand why our children are still not safe — at school or on the way to school. I can only imagine how terrified and helpless our children, families, educators, schools and communities must feel. Our children should be focused on learning and chasing their dreams. Instead, many are leaving their homes feeling scared and unprotected. This must end today.”
Georgia PTA President Dawn Stastny added, “PTA will continue to raise its voice to urge Congress to address the critical gun and school safety issues we are facing as a country. We extend our support and condolences to Central Gwinnett High School, Latoya Nicholson and her family and all those impacted by this great tragedy.”
Meanwhile, Abdi is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
Jail records show Abdi was previously arrested by Lawrenceville police in March on robbery charges. He was released from the county jail the same day as his arrest, according to the jail log.
The suspect made his first appearance in Gwinnett County magistrate court on the aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony charges early Thursday morning. He made his first court appearance on the murder charge in Magistrate Court on Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.