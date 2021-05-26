The GBI announced Wednesday that a murder warrant has been issued for Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28, of Oklahoma, for her involvement in the murder of Barrow County woman Rossana Delgado.
The GBI said investigators have identified Rodriguez-Ramirez as the woman with Rossana Delgado in the Ross and Mercado Fresco video previously released in this case. The GBI said Rodriguez-Ramirez’ location is currently unknown, but she is believed to be in Mexico with at least one other suspect, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez. Additional charges are anticipated, according to the GBI.
Delgado, who lived in Bethlehem, was last seen in Chamblee in mid-April. On April 20, just four days after being reported missing by her husband, her body was found during a welfare check at a Cherry Log home.
Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, were taken into custody in Mexico on May 15, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office previously said.
Investigators said Vega was found along with Garcia and matched the man seen in photos released by authorities. A warrant for murder was taken out for the Cobb County resident.
Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, was charged on April 30 with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. Investigators said Harvard had Delgado's car, which had been reported stolen.
In addition to Rodriguez-Ramirez, investigators said they are still searching for Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.