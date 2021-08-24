Mountain View High School's ninth grade football team won't be able to practice this week after several members of the team tested positive for COVID-19, Principal Keith Chaney told parents in a letter.
Six members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19, although Chaney did not mention when the school — which has 14 active confirmed cases, five probable cases and 16 close contacts, according to numbers released by the district on Tuesday — learned of the positive tests.
Chaney said the cases appear to be confined to the ninth grade football team, meaning the varsity football team or other athletic teams at Mountain are not affected at this time. The school is taking the step of canceling the ninth grade team's practices this week in addition to implementing normal quarantine guidelines in light of the cases.
"At this point, we are unsure if the cases are related or if the transmission occurred at school," Chaney told parents. "We are following our school district's protocol, and our school's Health Response Team is following health department guidelines for identifying and excluding close contacts from school and activities."
COVID cases have been spiking recently as the Delta variant spreads across Georgia and elsewhere. The news of the ninth grade football at Mountain View canceling practices comes as the district reported 294 new confirmed cases on Tuesday.
Chaney is directing parents to visit Gwinnett County Public Schools' website to check daily COVID-19 case numbers. Numbers reported to schools one day show up in the following day's district report.
"This is a good resource for our families and community, allowing you to see information specific to our school," Chaney said.
