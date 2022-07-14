Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful has six new members of its Citizens Advisory Board.
The environmental organization announced Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Angela Duncan, Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez, Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Shantell Wilson, The Water Tower Director of Applied Research and Engagement Kristan VandenHeuvel, Gwinnett County Public SchoolsScience Curriculum Director Jessica Holden and Sapphire Youth Development Center co-founder and Higgs Leadership Development owner Derek Higgs have joined the advisory board.
“In our quest to connect people and resources for a sustainable Gwinnett, we seek continuous improvement as an organization,” Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. “Every person who serves on the Citizens Advisory Board brings something special to the table, causing shifts in both our culture and our delivery of programs and events. I am grateful to each and every member of the CAB — past, present and future. They represent some of Gwinnett County’s best, brightest and most impassioned leaders our community has to offer. I am both delighted and excited to see what each of our six outstanding new members delivers to our board and organization.”
The new board members will join the following returning members: Chuck Button of Jacobs Engineering Group, Mark Abrams of Aspen Information Systems, Inc., Joe Allen of Gwinnett Place CID, Jay Bassett of EPA (retired), Jimmy Burnette of City of Suwanee, Carla Carraway of Precision Planning, Inc., Jason Chandler of Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, former Gwinnett County Sheriff Butch Conway, Alyssa Davis of Sugarloaf CID, Fred Dawkins of Frederick C. Dawkins, Esq., P.C., Melvin Everson of Gwinnett Technical College, former Gwinnett County Chairman Wayne Hill, Lynette Howard of WestRock, L.C. Johnson of United Peachtree Corners Civic Association, Dr. Jann L. Joseph of Georgia Gwinnett College, Pat Kien of Cox Communications, Pam Ledbetter of Accent Creative Group, Donald Lee of Gwinnett County Courts, Rachel Little of Boehringer Ingelheim, Kevin Middlebrooks of Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, Cathy Nichols of Mobile Communications of Gwinnett, Inc., Andrew Pourchier of Rhodes, Young, Black & Duncan, Craig Roberts of Jackson EMC, Anthony Rodriguez of Aurora Theatre, Ron Seibenhener (Retired) of Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, Kay Sibetta of AARP of Georgia, Jenny Payne Simpkins of City of Lilburn, Anne Soutter of Primerica, Trent Spake of Chastain & Associates Insurance, Glenn Stephens of Gwinnett County Government, Marianne Velker of Bank of America and Mark Willis of Georgia School Boards Association.
