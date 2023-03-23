The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized six Gwinnett County high school students for their citizenship.

The chapter named Brookwood High School’s Han Nguyen, Central Gwinnett High School’s Clea Coard, Discovery High School’s Lily Azigbo, Grayson High School’s Anna DeBerry, Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology’s Neha Dossani and Parkview High School’s Chanceler Hood as recipients of its DAR Good Citizen Awards.

