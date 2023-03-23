Starting from second to left, Discovery High School’s Lily Azigbo, Central Gwinnett High School’s Clea Coard, Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology Neha Dossani were among six Gwinnett County students who received a DAR Good Citizen Award from the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. They were joined in this picture by Philadelphia Winn Chapter Regent Lynn Jacques, left, and DAR Good Citizens Committee Chairwoman Cheryl Hall, right.
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized six Gwinnett County high school students for their citizenship.
The chapter named Brookwood High School’s Han Nguyen, Central Gwinnett High School’s Clea Coard, Discovery High School’s Lily Azigbo, Grayson High School’s Anna DeBerry, Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology’s Neha Dossani and Parkview High School’s Chanceler Hood as recipients of its DAR Good Citizen Awards.
The award recognizes students who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The students are seniors at their respective high schools, and they each received a pin, a monetary award, a yard sign and a certificate.
The DAR chapter said Azigbo also won a Good Citizen essay contest.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
