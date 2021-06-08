The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has awarded six Gwinnett County Public Schools seniors 2021 National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Gwinnett’s College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners are:
• Jordan S. Hammond, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology. Probable career field: Astrophysics National Merit, University of Georgia Scholarship
Joshua G. Mellott, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology. Probable career field: Political Science. National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship
• Katie S. Shin, Mountain View High. Probable career field: Medicine, National Merit Emory University Scholarship
• Abigail S. Lewis, Norcross High. Probable career field: Film Production, National Merit University of Oregon Scholarship.
• Sydney R. Walker,Parkview High. Probable career field: Biomedical Engineering, National Merit Emory University Scholarship.
• Brian J. Lee, Peachtree Ridge High: Probable career field: Undecided, National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship.
The National Merit Scholars are part of a group of distinguished students nationwide judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Officials of each sponsor college selected their winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.
The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 160 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 85 private and 75 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
