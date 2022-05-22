Being named one of the top honor graduates at Peachtree Ridge High School has become a tradition for the Ao family.
Just two years after her twin siblings Alice and Bill Ao were the Suwanee school’s valedictorian and salutatorian, 17-year-old Christine Ao is Peachtree Ridge’s top honor graduate.
Ao admitted that she was happily astonished to learn she’d earned the same honor as her sister.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Ao, the daughter of Ou Li and Jiening Ao of Suwanee. “When it came to class ranks, I’ve always been three or four, and it wasn’t until last semester that I was one, so it was a huge surprise but I’m really excited and honored.”
When asked about the subject matter of her valedictorian speech, which she’ll give at Peachtree Ridge’s graduation ceremony on May 30,Ao said a portion would be devoted to the experiences she’s had as a high school student in the pandemic age.
“I want to try to focus on reflecting on the past four years of high school and then talk about what I’ve learned from high school and then talk a little about the future,” she said. “I’d like for it to be a sentimental speech and kind of reflect on the past four years.”
Ao added that despite the virus that kept many students home for some two years, she would hold fond memories of her days at Peachtree Ridge.
“It’s been a pretty good experience,” she said. “From the pandemic, I was able to make the most of it, even though I was at home. I feel that being stuck inside of our rooms for a good two years made me realize I had to make the most of my senior year, so I learned to appreciate going to school a lot more and to enjoy the moments in class.
“We missed out on so much. Given the scenarios we were in, I feel I was able to make the most out of it, building relationships with teachers and my fellow seniors. It taught me to cherish those moments and to take the opportunities I get because nothing is promised. If you don’t take the chance, you basically lose out on the opportunity.”
Ao said she didn’t feel pressure to duplicate the accomplishments of her brother and sister, but did admit that a few years ago when she saw Alice writing her valedictorian speech she was glad she wouldn’t have a similar task.
“I didn’t really feel pressure but I definitely looked up to my older siblings, Ao said. “I remember when my sister was writing her speech I was glad in my head that I wouldn’t have to write a speech. So in terms of being valedictorian and writing a speech, I was glad at first, but I guess being able to be valedictorian is a really big honor because I’ve always looked up to my sister because of her work ethic. I’ve seen her doing great things and I want to follow in her footsteps.
“It’s a similar thing with my brother. I feel that my brother and I have a similar personality, so I look up to him. When I think of my brother and sister, I think of them together a lot because they’re both very similar.”
“We are so proud of Christine,” Alice Ao said in an email. “I think as the youngest child, she has faced a lot of pressure to follow in our footsteps, as her peers and teachers have often compared her to Bill and me. But Christine has always been the bold, free-spirited child of the family (in high school, she dyed her hair red and pierced her own ears 10 times!). She’s never been afraid to stake out her own path.
“While Bill and I were very academically focused in high school, Christine prioritized building meaningful friendships and making the most of her high school experience. She was shocked that she was named valedictorian, but I personally think her ability to perform so well academically while still living a balanced high school life is a testament to her brightness and strength.”
Although she hasn’t decided her college field of study — she’s considering economics and computer science — Ao has selected her next landing spot. In the fall she’ll enroll at Princeton, the same school her brother Bill attends (Alice is at Yale).
“I actually visited Princeton a long time ago when I was a lot younger, and I don’t remember a lot about it but I do remember loving the campus and the environment and how it felt like a community,” said Ao, who has taken dual enrollment classes in math at Georgia Tech. “I’m interested in either economics or computer science, and when I was applying to colleges I was looking into those programs at Princeton it seemed like a good option for me.”
Ao said her summer will be split between traveling and coding.
“This is the last summer before I’ll be super-busy, so I want to make the most of my summer and enjoy it with my friends,” she said. “I’ll be involved in a Google computer science program for the second half of the summer and they teach you how to use Java script and how to build apps. Aside from that, my sister will be in Seattle, so my parents and I are planning to go visit her, and I’m also thinking about going to New York with some of my friends before schools starts.”
With the page turning on a significant chapter in her life, Ao said she looks forward to the next step.
“I guess there’s a mix of excitement and worry,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to high school graduation for a long time because I’m super-excited to go to college out of state because I’ll finally feel independent and experience things I wasn’t able to in high school because of COVID.
“There are also some nerves about going to college and doing well and finding people and finding friends. Since I haven’t decided on my major yet I’m unsure of the direction I want to go into, but no matter what I choose, it will all end up being fine.”
