Gwinnett County's Department of Transportation is warning drivers to avoid part of McMillan Road in Dacula this afternoon after flooding caused a sinkhole to form in a section of the roadway.
The sink hole has forced the closure of McMillan Road from Winder Highway to Stanley Road. county officials said the detour route to get around the closed section of the road is to use Murry Avenue as an alternative to get between Stanley Road, also known as Church Street, and Winder Highway.
