When Sidney "Sid" Theus got a phone call from Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino a few months ago, he didn't know what to expect.
Theus has been actively involved with the chamber for years, so it wasn't exactly out of the ordinary for the head of the organization to be calling him.
But, Masino was calling to deliver news that stunned Theus: the American Painting & Renovations Inc. co-founder had been chosen to receive the chamber's highest award.
Theus is this year's Gwinnett Chamber Citizen of the Year.
"I was very surprised to learn that I had been chosen to receive the award and I was very honored," Theus said. "I felt humbled. (Given) the people who had received it in the past, it felt very special to me that I was thought of well enough to be included."
Although Theus has known about the recognition for a few months, he formally received the Citizen of the Year Award at the Gwinnett Chamber's 74th Annual Dinner at the Gas South Convention Center on Friday night.
Theus has served as the CEO of American Painting & Renovations Inc. in Suwanee since he and his brother, Chris, co-founded the business more than 30 years ago, in 1991.
He's not a native of Gwinnett County, although his wife is a Duluth native and they raised their children here. Theus actually grew up in Schley County in southwest Georgia, and he still carries that humble rural nature with him.
He said he'd written a speech to deliver at the chamber, but caught up in the moment, he still found himself trying to find the right words to sum up how he was feeling as he accepted the award.
"I'm very honored and I'm very humbled," he told the audience.
Theus has an extensive history of service in the Gwinnett County community. He has served the Gwinnett Chamber in various capacities for 15 years, including several years on its board.
But, he's also been involved with dozens of charities in the community over the years.
"When I moved up here from Schley County, I didn't have very much," Theus said. "My brother and I started our business in 1991 and we were thankful that we could split $3,000 together a month with our salaries ...
"We came from such humble beginnings and we've been very fortunate in that 31 years of business that it's very important to me to give back to the community as much as I can."
Some of the organizations Theus has worked with include Jaden's Ladder, which works with victims of domestic violence, and Enable of Georgia, which works with adults with disabilities. He has served on the board of both of those organizations. He's been a supporter of the Atlanta Community Food Bank as well, he said.
He has also served on the Gwinnett County Development Authority board and the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation board.
Theus received a Public Service Award from the chamber in 2014 and an OpenArms SuperHero Award in 2007.
He has been been involved with the Gwinnett Chamber's membership drive several times over the years, and co-chaired it from January 2013 to January 2014. Chamber officials said the drive raised $1.1 million that year.
He's been involved with the 1818 Club as well, helping to oversee its renovations a few years ago and getting Frankie's The Steakhouse to move into part of the club's space at the Richard Tucker Building in unincorporated Duluth.
He said he was proud of the work that he's done with various organizations over the years.
"I just feel like I've been blessed, so you know, I hope I can give back to the community," he said. "That's what I try to do."
The chamber also handed out several other awards at the dinner.
Northside Hospital Duluth Chief Operating Officer Jay Dennard, Mighty 8th Media owner Jonathan Holmes, Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph and State Rep. Sam Park received Public Service Awards.
Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett received the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian award while Hettich America received the James J. Maran International Award and former Duluth City Councilman Kelvin J. “Kelly” Kelkenberg, former Gwinnett Chamber CEO James J. Maran and former Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer L. Jim Steele received the R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award.
