Easter brought tragedy for one Gwinnett County family after what is believed to be an intentionally-set fire in their home claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl on Sunday morning and police took one of her siblings into custody.
Gwinnett County police said the house fire, which took occurred at 4400 block of Beaver Road in unincorporated Loganville, is being treated as a homicide investigation. Gwinnett County Fire Department arson investigators believe one of the siblings deliberately started the fire.
"This is still an active investigation and is being treated as a homicide," police said in a statement. "Gwinnett Police detectives are working closely with arson investigators throughout the duration of this investigation."
Police have not yet said what charges the sibling could face in connection with the fire.
Seven people lived in the home but five people were home when the fire broke out, according to fire officials. Among the residents was a 15-year-old who was initially reported missing, but the teen was later found, at around 9 a.m. Sunday, away from the scene.
An adult and two other children who were at the home were able to escape the flames.
Firefighting crews arrived at the home about 4:57 a.m., and found the one-story home in flames, according to fire officials. There was a heavy amount of flames coming from the front of the home when firefighters arrived at the scene.
Crews found the body of the 10-year-old girl in a room that did not have window access after the flames were brought under control, according to fire officials. The room was being used as a bedroom.
The bodies of two cats who died in the fire were also found in the home.
Firefighters continued to sift through the debris from the fire for a couple more hours in an attempt to find the 15-year-old brother of the victim since it was believed at that time that he had also been in the home.
He appeared to be OK when he was found, alive and away from the home, later in the morning, fire officials said.
The attic, and the rest of the front half of the house sustained extensive fire damage.
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family, which includes two adults and the surviving children, as well as two dogs, according to fire officials.
