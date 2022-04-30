As far as the supply chain goes, ports are important links in the chain.
Products have to pass through ports on their way from a manufacturer to a store where they can be purchased by consumers after all.
But, Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said COVID-19 outbreaks has led to a shutdown at the Chinese port at Shanghai, which is the largest and busiest port in the world.
"Ten percent of all of the freight that comes to Georgia comes from Shanghai," Lynch said. "Thirty-five percent of our trade is with China (and) other ports in China are disrupted right now (because of COVID)."
Lynch addressed the Gwinnett Chamber on Tuesday during an On Topic luncheon at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast in Peachtree Corners. In all, Georgia ports provide 496,700 jobs in Georgia, with about 40,000 of those jobs located in Gwinnett County.
A lot of the presentation focused on the amount of business that takes place at the port in Savannah, but there were explanations about how ports, whether they hours away in Georgia or on the other side of world, can impact businesses in Gwinnett County.
One such impact is underscored by the shutdown of the port in Shanghai.
Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said that shutdown in China, not just at Shanghai but other ports such as Ningbo, has direct impact on Gwinnett County.
"We have three operations that are headquartered in the United States from Ningbo (and) probably a dozen from Shanghai," Masino said. "That affects Gwinnettians. If the products are not coming in, that's going to affect our workforce."
But, Lynch's presentation was not all about foreign port's impact on Georgia.
He told the chamber that the state's ports are booming. The port at Savannah is the second most connected port in North America, behind only the New York/New Jersey port.
Lynch explained that Savannah's port has connections with ports in Europe, the Mediterranean, South America, India and ports located in the far east.
"We have services going everywhere," Lynch said.
And, the port at Savannah is growing as well.
Lynch said the harbor expansion project has been completed. As a result of the expansion, the harbor is five-feet deeper than it used to be.
That's important because it means ships going out of Savannah can carry more cargo containers, according to Lynch.
"Essentially, for every foot of water depth, we can load 200 more containers on a ship," he said. "So, we've deepened the river by 5-feet (and now) we can put 1,000 more containers on a vessel."
The port is also expanding on land as well.
Lynch talked about a new berth that is being constructed in the terminal for the port of Savannah.
The $250 million project entails demolishing an existing berth at the port, which Lynch said was a fine berth but couldn't handle big ships, and building a new, wider berth in its place with higher cranes.
The terminal's capacity will be expanded by 1.4 million containers, or TEUs.
"There is no terminal in all of North America building a new berth — except in Savannah," Lynch said.
And, a new Garden City Terminal West is planned to help the port of Savannah handle containers that are coming in, but are getting stuck because of warehousing issues.
The $250 million project, which is about 100 acres in size, was approved by the Georgia Ports Authority board in March. The expansion will include the addition of 20,000 new container slots so customers can store containers longer at the terminal if they need to.
"It used to be that an import container would sit at our (terminal) for about four days," Lynch said. "Today that's as high as 12 days, so it's staying in terminal — and this is happening across North America — for two to three times as long.
"That means, to handle the same amount of business, you need two to three times as much space in that container facility."
The ultimate goal is be able to handle 20 million TEUs a year by 2050 by making improvements each year.
The ports authority can currently handle about 6 million TEUs a year.
"We have more business coming to us than we can handle," Lynch said. "I'll tell you now, you will see the backlog grow in Savannah. The reason is not only west coast labor issues, but also because all of the customers that we have that aren't even in Savannah want to come to Savannah.
"They're not coming to Savannah only because of Savannah. They want to use Georgia. We have better roads. We have better rail connections. We have a great work force and this is something we've got to build on."
