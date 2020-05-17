Broadway Dreams Foundation Summer Intensive Scholarship
Jesse Hanks, Buford High School (Gwinnett Co.) value = $850
James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship
In step with the Shuler Awards, today’s announcement also included the names of nine students chosen to receive theater- and performing arts-related scholarships. ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners will divvy out over $10,000 in scholarships, with the individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each. Winners were chosen from a pool of 50 applicants. A complete list of scholarship recipients follows the Shuler nominee list on this press release (see below).
In 2019-2020, 75 high schools across the state enrolled to determine the Shuler Award nominees, with a team of more than 60 Georgia-based arts professionals evaluating the student productions. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results for the 2020 Shuler Hensley Awards Nominees. Unfortunately, eight schools among the 75 were not able to complete their performances for adjudication due to government-mandated school closures in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, or ArtsBridge Foundation did not receive a request for special accommodation from these schools.
“While we are disappointed that international events and public safety mandates prevent us from gathering in celebration of this year’s outstanding students and school performances, the ArtsBridge team worked tirelessly with its partners to make an awards announcement possible in a scaled-back format that keeps everyone safe,” said Dobbs. “From the first signs that an awards ceremony might not be possible, our team jumped into action to keep as much of the competition intact with as many participating schools as possible, proving in a small way that ‘the show must – and can – go on.’”
“We acknowledge with regret that an array of circumstances – mostly timing of cancelled performances from March 12 through March 15– caused a handful of schools to sadly lose their eligibility to compete,” Dobbs added. “Though they are out of this year’s competition, today we announced these eight schools will receive an automatic entry into the 2021 Shuler Awards competition given their students’ demonstrated perseverance and good sportspersonship in times of incredible change.”
The automatic entry guarantees the eight schools will have a place among the 2020-2021 Shuler Awards competitors, allowing them to forgo an application process that usually requires a formal online entry on a designated date each August.
Goldie Hatch, Providence Christian Academy (Gwinnett Co.) value = $,5000
Smiley For Kylie Foundation Scholarship
Quinn Conrath, Buford High School (Gwinnett Co.) value = $1,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.